Jets’ Darron Lee backs Giants’ Eli Apple

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — There is one guy supporting Giants cornerback Eli Apple: Jets linebacker Darron Lee.

Lee played two seasons at Ohio State with Apple before each went to the NFL draft.

Before the Giants announced Apple’s suspension on Wednesday, Lee had nothing but good things to say about his former college teammate.

“He’s a great teammate to me,” Lee said after Wednesday’s practice. “So I can’t speak for anything going on right now.”

Apple has gone through a wild couple of months from being a healthy scratch for a couple games to a feud with cornerback Landon Collins. That drama died down a little bit until Monday when Collins called Apple a “cancer” during a radio interview. Collins apologized on Wednesday morning for his comments but by the afternoon, Apple was suspended.

“He’ll get through it,” Lee said. “He was a good teammate to me at Ohio State.”