Jets’ Darron Lee backs Giants’ Eli Apple

The linebacker supported his former Ohio State teammate, saying he was a “good teammate.”

Jets inside linebacker Darron Lee celebrates after stopping

Jets inside linebacker Darron Lee celebrates after stopping the Browns on 4th and one during a game, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, in Cleveland. Photo Credit: AP / Ron Schwane

By Calvin Watkins calvin.watkins@newsday.com @calvinwatkins
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — There is one guy supporting Giants cornerback Eli Apple: Jets linebacker Darron Lee.

Lee played two seasons at Ohio State with Apple before each went to the NFL draft.

Before the Giants announced Apple’s suspension on Wednesday, Lee had nothing but good things to say about his former college teammate.

Giants suspend Eli Apple

The last straw, according to a source, was Apple’s refusal to participate with the scout team in Wednesday’s practice.

“He’s a great teammate to me,” Lee said after Wednesday’s practice. “So I can’t speak for anything going on right now.”

Apple has gone through a wild couple of months from being a healthy scratch for a couple games to a feud with cornerback Landon Collins. That drama died down a little bit until Monday when Collins called Apple a “cancer” during a radio interview. Collins apologized on Wednesday morning for his comments but by the afternoon, Apple was suspended.

“He’ll get through it,” Lee said. “He was a good teammate to me at Ohio State.”

Watkins started covering the Cowboys in 2006 and after a three-year stint covering the Rockets for ESPN is now back on an NFL beat covering the Jets.

