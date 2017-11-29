TODAY'S PAPER
Football

16W podcast: Eli Manning benched by Giants while Jets stick with Josh McCown

It seems Gang Green has more stability at quarterback than Big Blue following Manning's unexpected benching.

Eli Manning, left, is out as the Giants'

Eli Manning, left, is out as the Giants' starter while Josh McCown could continue with the Jets next season. Photo Credit: Mike Stobe; Jim McIsaac

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
The Jets have had 13 different players start at quarterback since Nov. 21, 2004, when Eli Manning made his first of 210 straight starts under center for the Giants.

Now, after the Giants announced Tuesday that Geno Smith will start in place of Manning against the Raiders on Sunday, it seems the Jets have more stability at quarterback than their New York counterparts. Josh McCown, who was been better than expected this season, could earn an extension with the Jets.

In the latest edition of the 16W podcast, Newsday's Giants beat writer Tom Rock and Jets beat writer Calvin Watkins discuss what Manning's benching means for his future in the NFL and whether McCown has played well enough to continue on as the Jets quarterback in 2018.

Listen to the podcast above, and see future episodes at newsday.com/16W.

