The Jets have had 13 different players start at quarterback since Nov. 21, 2004, when Eli Manning made his first of 210 straight starts under center for the Giants.

Now, after the Giants announced Tuesday that Geno Smith will start in place of Manning against the Raiders on Sunday, it seems the Jets have more stability at quarterback than their New York counterparts. Josh McCown, who was been better than expected this season, could earn an extension with the Jets.

In the latest edition of the 16W podcast, Newsday's Giants beat writer Tom Rock and Jets beat writer Calvin Watkins discuss what Manning's benching means for his future in the NFL and whether McCown has played well enough to continue on as the Jets quarterback in 2018.

