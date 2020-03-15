Way at the back of the line, Elijah Riley started telling those around him that he was going to say something. He was going to ask about it. And as they got closer and closer, there was a bit of a buzz surrounding the Army football player as his teammates smiled and wondered if he would actually go through with it.

Then he got to the front of the line. In the Oval Office. He shook hands with the President. And he did it.

Donald Trump recoiled a bit. “What?” he said loudly.

“And the whole room goes dead silent,” Riley said. “Like I’d just said the worst thing ever to the President.”

Only he hadn’t. What he’d done, actually, was point out that athletes who attend military academies — such as Riley and those football players who were at the White House to be honored for winning the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the 2018 season last spring — could not pursue a career in professional sports immediately after they were commissioned at graduation. They had to fulfil at least part of their active-duty service obligation before they could turn pro, a hotly debated policy that has changed, with the door opening and closing at various times, over the years. The Obama Administration had opened it, which allowed players such as Navy quarterback Keenan Reynolds to be drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round in 2016.

When Riley stood in front of Trump, however, the door was closed and had been since then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, in an April 2017 memo, said service academies “exist to develop future officers,” and that graduates would serve as “full-fledged military officers carrying out the normal work and career expectations” of someone who received an education at the taxpayers’ expense.

“Sir,” Riley said to Trump, taking advantage of his photo op that lasted just a matter of seconds, “is there any way we can get a waiver to go play right after graduation?”

Riley said Trump was aghast and said he did not know the current policy.

“And right there in the Oval Office he got to talking with Coach [Jeff] Monken, General [Darryl] Williams [the Superintendent of the United States Military Academy], he brought his lawyers into the room, and it was like boom-boom-boom,” Riley said. “’Then he said: ‘We have to make this happen . . . You guys are playing.’”

And just like that, a 20-year-old kid from Port Jefferson, the son of a sanitation worker and oldest of five children, a three-sport athlete at Newfield High School who went on to play for Army, changed the thinking of the Defense Department. About a month later, in June 2019, Trump directed the Pentagon to create a new policy that would allow the direct transition from academies to professional sports. In November 2019 — right in the middle of Riley’s senior season — Secretary of Defense Mark Esper signed a memo with new guidelines that allow such academy graduates to either delay their military obligation or repay the cost of their education.

It might as well be called the Riley Rule.

“I was kind of kidding,” Riley chuckled when recounting the exchange with Trump. “But obviously if I was going to ask anybody about this, it would be the President because he could make it happen. It was all unfolding in front of me and I was like ‘This is cray-zy!’”

Riley thought he was clearing the largest logistical hurdle he’d face in fulfilling his dream of playing in the NFL. Now it was just a matter of having a strong end to his senior season (check), performing well at the East-West Shrine Game (check), and opening some eyes when the pro scouts came to see him at his . . .

Another roadblock. Riley, who had been training at under Rich Savid at Parisi Speed School in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, in preparation for his Pro Day at West Point on March 24, saw that all-important tryout scrubbed clean off the calendar along with most other sports-related events as the new rules in dealing with the spread of COVID-19 went into effect last week.

For players such as Riley, not among the 300 or so who attended the NFL combine in February but on the fringes of the league’s annual nationwide search for talent that culminates in the draft and the signing of undrafted rookies in late April, the Pro Day is an indispensable opportunity. It’s a chance to showcase skills, meet with scouts in person, shine as a potential hidden gem, and, if they’re lucky, convince just one of the 32 teams that they can play pro football.

“This really hurts the non-combine players who were anxiously awaiting their Pro Days,” said longtime NFL agent Alan Herman, who is based on Long Island and represents Riley.

Besides Pro Days, teams generally invite potential players to their facilities for predraft workouts and meetings. The NFL limits those encounters to 30 per NFL team, but there is no limit to the number of local area players who can visit. That means Riley likely would have had at least an opportunity to visit with the Giants or the Jets, or both. That’s how two other Long Islanders, James O’Hagan and Jake Carlock, wound up in Giants training camp last summer.

But it sounds like those visits will be canceled too.

While many of the headlines leading up to the draft will focus on the players who are certain to go in the first few rounds and who will have the red carpet rolled out for them when the selections begin, there is an entire pool of talent that struggles to find a back door into the league. It’s a difficult route, but not impossible. NFL rosters are littered with veteran players who arrived in just such a fashion.

“I’ve had my fair share of bumps in the road,” Riley said on Friday, after the cancellations were announced. “This is just another one in my way toward getting on a team so I’m not allowing this to deter my mood or anything. I’m trying to stay positive.”

Riley has the benefit of having played at the Shrine Game in January, where he lined up at three different positions: safety, cornerback, and even edge rusher. And he said his film from Army “speaks for itself,” including a standout performance in an overtime loss to Michigan last fall when he recorded 13 tackles, had two sacks, and forced and recovered a fumble.

He is built like an NFL player at six-feet tall and 205 pounds, but he wanted to use his Pro Day to answer what is probably the biggest question regarding his potential: Speed. That meant running a good 40-yard dash.

It’s why he’d spent every weekend since January getting a “trip section” that allowed him to leave the base at West Point and train in New Jersey. It’s why he’d spring from his seat at the completion of his Sociology and Film class at 1:30 p.m. on Fridays, dash to his room to change from his uniform into workout clothes, jump into his car and drive the hour or so to Fair Lawn to be ready for a 3 p.m. training session. It’s why he crammed a week’s worth of preparation into a two-and-a-half day span, running and lifting once on Fridays then twice a day on Saturdays and Sundays before sprinting back to West Point before he would be considered AWOL at 11:30 p.m. (he said he came close to that only once, making it inside the gates with 20 minutes to spare).

Now?

“I have no idea how this is going to work,” Riley said, adding that he’s heard some teams will have video conferences with players rather than in-person meetings. He said he might be asked to send teams videos of himself running that 40-yard dash. He’s also going to keep training — an extended spring break at West Point due to the pandemic serves as a blessing of sorts in that regard — in case the situation changes and he does get that chance to run for NFL teams.

“We’ll see how this turns out,” he said. “Things have been changing so quickly. Everything is so volatile right now, you don’t know what’s going to be what.”

This time, though, there seems little chance of changing the rules, pleading a case, or getting dispensation. At least not with the draft six weeks away. If Riley is going to make it to the NFL in any way — as a late-round pick, undrafted free agent, or rookie camp tryout — his pitch to teams is most likely completed.

“I’ve been working my butt off for this,” he said of his now expunged Pro Day.

Like many others around the nation whose Pro Days and other opportunities have suddenly disappeared, he’ll likely have to hope that what he’s already done is enough.