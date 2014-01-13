Eric Decker nearly returns punt for TD before tripping over own feet

After evading several attempted tackles by San Diego Chargers defenders on a punt return in the second quarter of Sunday's AFC divisional game, Denver Broncos wide receiver Eric Decker had a clear shot at the end zone.

Until he tripped over his own feet.

Regardless, it was still an impressive 47-yard return, and it didn't do any damage to the Broncos as they went on to beat the Chargers, 24-17, to advance to the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots.

Watch Decker's return: