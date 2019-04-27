Ethan Greenidge may not have been drafted this weekend, but his dream of playing in the NFL continues on.

The Flanders native and Villanova offensive lineman agreed to an undrafted free-agent deal with the Saints shortly after the draft ended, he told Newsday on Saturday evening.

The 6-4, 327-pound Greenidge starred on both sides of the line at Riverhead. He was part of the Blue Waves teams that reached consecutive Class II Long Island Championships in 2012-13.

He quickly found a home in Villanova’s starting lineup, starting at left tackle in seven games in his freshman year. He went on to become a four-year starter for the Wildcats, playing 40 games at left tackle and three last season on the right side. He also can be a contributor inside at guard or as a swing tackle in the pros.

Greenidge played in the East-West Shrine Game in January, where he was able to show his stuff to scouts from all 32 teams, but he did not participate in any drills at the Combine or at Villanova’s Pro Day while recovering from a torn shoulder labrum suffered in midseason. He played through the injury and underwent surgery in late January after the Shrine Game.

The injury may have been a factor in why he went undrafted, but Greenidge said at the NFL Scouting Combine that he expected to be cleared for football activities in mid-May.