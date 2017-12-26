Ex-Steelers LB James Harrison signs with Patriots

Former Steelers star linebacker James Harrison has signed with the Patriots.

The Patriots announced the move Tuesday, three days after Harrison’s unceremonious departure from Pittsburgh.

The 39-year-old linebacker posted a photo of himself with 40-year-old quarterback Tom Brady in New England’s locker room on his Instagram account, writing that he finally has a teammate “that’s older than me!”

Harrison visited the Patriots after clearing waivers and becoming a free agent following his release by Pittsburgh.

To make room on their roster, the Patriots released linebacker Trevor Reilly.

Arians: Leaving Cardinals is ‘fake news’

Cardinals coach Bruce Arians says a report that he and the franchise have agreed to part ways after this season is untrue, labeling it “fake news.” An article in Pro Football Weekly cited “multiple sources” as saying the split would come next week at the end of Arians’ fifth season as the team’s head coach. But Arians said on Tuesday that no decision on future seasons has been made. The 65-year-old coach said he’d never met the article’s author or knows where any supposed meetings on the subject took place.

Rivera defends rallying team around Richardson

Panthers coach Ron Rivera defended his decision to use the name of his embattled owner during his postgame, locker-room speech Sunday after the Panthers clinched a playoff berth.

A week after owner and founder Jerry Richardson announced he was selling the team amid an NFL investigation and allegations of sexual misconduct and use of a racial slur, Rivera asked his players to shout Richardson’s name following the 22-19 win against Tampa Bay.

In a video posted on the team’s website, Rivera says: “Just remember guys, this is about team. Everything we do is about team. The most important thing is about team, OK? All right, do me a favor — ‘Mr. Richardson’ on three. 1-2-3!”

Some critics on social media and Charlotte sports-talk radio questioned Rivera’s decision to rally around an owner accused of maintaining a pattern of sexually suggestive language and behavior and, in at least one instance, directing a racial slur at an African-American scout.