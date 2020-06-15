Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott is among multiple Cowboys and Texans players who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an NFL Network report Monday.

The other players were not identified and the Cowboys declined to provide any information about Elliott or any other player who might have tested positive.

“Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees," the Cowboys said in a statement, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Profootballtalk.com reported that a total of four players from the Cowboys and Texans tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Texas has seen an increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks, and the University of Houston last week canceled voluntary offseason workouts after six players tested positive for COVID-19.

Broncos All-Pro defensive end Von Miller and Rams center Brian Allen tested positive for COVID-19 in April, and both have recovered.

The NFL is hopeful that training camps will open on schedule in late July, although the league likely is not surprised that some of its players already have tested positive.

“We fully expect we will have positive cases that will arise,” NFL medical director Dr. Allen Sills told reporters last month. “Our challenge is to identify them as quickly as possible and prevent spread to any other participants.”

The NFL’s offseason has been conducted on a virtual basis, and the league and NFL Players Association couldn’t agree on a plan to have players return in time for minicamps that had been scheduled for this month. The league might also reduce the number of preseason games if camps don't start on time or if players need more time to prepare for game-like conditions.