Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension reinstated by federal judge

It’s the second time a federal ruling has overturned a reprieve that kept Elliott on the field.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) the Denver Broncos first quarter touchdown on replay on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. Photo Credit: TNS / Max Faulkner

A federal judge has cleared the way for the NFL to enforce a six-game suspension of Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott over domestic violence allegations.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla on Monday denied the request for a preliminary injunction from players’ union attorneys working for Elliott.

It’s the second time a federal ruling has overturned a reprieve that kept Elliott on the field, and likely will lead to another effort by for Elliott’s legal team to pursue other remedies.

Elliott attended the roughly two-hour hearing in New York on Monday, a day after rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 33-19 win at Washington.

