Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Falcons vs. Broncos

See photos of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. 

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub passes the ball
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub passes the ball during the first half against the Denver Broncos during the Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. 

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) reaches
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) reaches for an overthrown pass under pressure from Atlanta Falcons defensive back Parker Baldwin (43) during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Canton, Ohio.  

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kemal Ishmael (36) tackles
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Kemal Ishmael (36) tackles Denver Broncos tight end Noah Fant (87) during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. 

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn gives a signal
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn gives a signal during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. 

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 01: Jamon Brown #68
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Joe Robbins

Jamon Brown of the Atlanta Falcons cools off before the Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason game against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. 

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich, top, congratulates running
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

Denver Broncos fullback Andy Janovich, top, congratulates running back Khalfani Muhammad after Muhammad scored on a 3-yard carry during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. 

Denver Broncos' Shamarko Thomas (38) tackles Atlanta Falcons'
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

Denver Broncos' Shamarko Thomas (38) tackles Atlanta Falcons' Marcus Green (3) on a punt return during the first half of the Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. 

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub (8) hands the
Photo Credit: AP/Ron Schwane

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Schaub (8) hands the ball off to running back Ito Smith (25) during the first half against the Denver Broncos in the Pro Football Hall of Fame preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Canton, Ohio. 

