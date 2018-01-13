TODAY'S PAPER
NFL playoffs: Falcons vs. Eagles

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Atlanta Falcons, 15-10, in an NFC divisional round game during the NFL playoffs on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan (2) throws a touchdown
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Perez

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan (2) throws a touchdown pass to Devonta Freeman (24) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman (24) scores a touchdown
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Szagola

Atlanta Falcons' Devonta Freeman (24) scores a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles' Nigel Bradham (53) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Atlanta Falcons' LaRoy Reynolds, right, and Damontae Kazee
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Szagola

Atlanta Falcons' LaRoy Reynolds, right, and Damontae Kazee (27) react after recovering a fumbled punt during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Nigel Bradham (53) and Derek Barnett
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Szagola

Philadelphia Eagles' Nigel Bradham (53) and Derek Barnett (96) celebrate during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Atlanta Falcons' Tevin Coleman (26) slips past Philadelphia
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Perez

Atlanta Falcons' Tevin Coleman (26) slips past Philadelphia Eagles' Mychal Kendricks (95) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' LeGarrette Blount scores a touchdown during
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Perez

Philadelphia Eagles' LeGarrette Blount scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, top, is tackled by
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Rourke

Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, top, is tackled by Atlanta Falcons' Ricardo Allen during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Atlanta Falcons' Tevin Coleman tries to slip past
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Rourke

Atlanta Falcons' Tevin Coleman tries to slip past Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott, right, kicks a field
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Perez

Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott, right, kicks a field goal as Donnie Jones holds during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jay Ajayi (36) is tackled by
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Szagola

Philadelphia Eagles' Jay Ajayi (36) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons' Brooks Reed (50) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jay Ajayi, right, is hit by
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Rourke

Philadelphia Eagles' Jay Ajayi, right, is hit by Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles in action during the
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Rourke

Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles in action during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Rodney McLeod (23) tackles Atlanta Falcons'
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Rourke

Philadelphia Eagles' Rodney McLeod (23) tackles Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan (2) during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan (2) throws a touchdown
Photo Credit: AP / Chris Szagola

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan (2) throws a touchdown pass during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' LeGarrette Blount celebrates after a touchdown
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Perez

Philadelphia Eagles' LeGarrette Blount celebrates after a touchdown during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Atlanta Falcons' LaRoy Reynolds (53) celebrates after recovering
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Rourke

Atlanta Falcons' LaRoy Reynolds (53) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jay Ajayi (36) is tackled by
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Rourke

Philadelphia Eagles' Jay Ajayi (36) is tackled by Atlanta Falcons' Brooks Reed (50) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott (4) and Brent Celek
Photo Credit: AP / Michael Perez

Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott (4) and Brent Celek (87) react after Elliott kicked a field goal during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan passes during the first
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Rourke

Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan passes during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Eagles' Rodney McLeod (23) breaks up a
Photo Credit: AP / Matt Rourke

Philadelphia Eagles' Rodney McLeod (23) breaks up a pass against Atlanta Falcons' Mohamed Sanu (12) during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia.

