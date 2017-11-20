TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 40° Good Afternoon
Clear 40° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

Falcons hang on to beat Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Blair Walsh came up short on a 52-yard field goal with two seconds left that would have tied the game for Seattle.

Mohamed Sanu of the Falcons celebrates a touchdown

Mohamed Sanu of the Falcons celebrates a touchdown against the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Otto Greule Jr

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

SEATTLE — Matt Ryan threw a pair of touchdown passes, Adrian Clayborn returned a fumble 10 yards for a score and the Atlanta Falcons held off a late rally to beat the Seattle Seahawks 34-31 on Monday night.

Atlanta stayed in the hunt for an NFC playoff spot thanks to its second straight victory and handed Seattle a second consecutive home loss. Ryan threw TDs to Mohamed Sanu and Levine Toilolo, while Tevin Coleman added a 1-yard TD run on Atlanta’s opening possession. But it was Clayborn’s fumble return that helped break the game open early in the second quarter and gave Atlanta a 21-7 lead.

Seattle attempted a late rally down by 11 points. Russell Wilson hit Doug Baldwin on a 29-yard TD with 3 minutes left, and Seattle got in range for a long field goal attempt by Blair Walsh in the closing moments, but his 52-yard attempt with 2 seconds left came up short and Atlanta escaped with the victory.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks battles for position against Barker: Clippers fall while Knicks rise
Jets defensive end Leonard Williams  reacts after sacking Jets’ Williams almost completely healed
Giants guard D.J. Fluker's toe injury could keep Fluker’s toe injury scrambles offensive line
Eli Manning fired up his Giants teammates with Eli sparks Giants with pregame speech
Shohei Ohtani of the Nippon Ham Fighters delivers Yankees get help from Jeter in bid to land Ohtani
Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks reacts after hitting Porzingis leads Knicks past turnover-prone Clippers