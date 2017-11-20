TODAY'S PAPER
Monday Night Football: Falcons vs. Seahawks

By Newsday.com
The Seattle Seahawks hosted the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 11 Monday Night Football game on Nov. 20, 2017, at CenturyLink Field.

Atlanta Falcons' Levine Toilolo (80) catches a pass
Photo Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear

Atlanta Falcons' Levine Toilolo (80) catches a pass in the end zone for a touchdown in front of Seattle Seahawks' Earl Thomas in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks' Paul Richardson, left, misses catching the
Photo Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear

Seattle Seahawks' Paul Richardson, left, misses catching the ball as Atlanta Falcons' Robert Alford defends in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) and
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) and defensive end Frank Clark (55) stand near the bench and link arms with teammates during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle. Bennett, who has sat down during the anthem in the past, remained standing during the anthem Monday.

Seattle Seahawks' Mike Davis (39) leaps as Atlanta
Photo Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear

Seattle Seahawks' Mike Davis (39) leaps as Atlanta Falcons' Vic Beasley tries to tackle him in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks' J.D. McKissic (21) tumbles between Atlanta
Photo Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear

Seattle Seahawks' J.D. McKissic (21) tumbles between Atlanta Falcons De'Vondre Campbell (59) and Damontae Kazee on a carry in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Atlanta Falcons' Adrian Clayborn races away with the
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Atlanta Falcons' Adrian Clayborn races away with the ball for a touchdown after scooping up a fumble by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) after Wilson was sacked in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles away
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles away from a diving Atlanta Falcons defensive end Adrian Clayborn (99) in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks for
Photo Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) looks for room to pass against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks Kam Chancellor, left, and Richard Sherman,
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks Kam Chancellor, left, and Richard Sherman, both out injured, look on at teammates stretching before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Atlanta Falcons' Desmond Trufant (21) runs with the
Photo Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear

Atlanta Falcons' Desmond Trufant (21) runs with the ball after intercepting it as Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett tumbles behind in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, center, runs through
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, center, runs through the end zone after scoring a touchdown on a one-yard run against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson walks off the
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson walks off the field after fumbling on a sack that was recovered by the Atlanta Falcons for a touchdown in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks' Doug Baldwin misses catching a pass
Photo Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear

Seattle Seahawks' Doug Baldwin misses catching a pass as Atlanta Falcons' Deion Jones (45) defends in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Atlanta Falcons' Mohamed Sanu (12) leads teammates in
Photo Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear

Atlanta Falcons' Mohamed Sanu (12) leads teammates in dancing in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson fumbles the ball
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson fumbles the ball as he is upended on a sack by the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan warms up before
Photo Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan warms up before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Atlanta Falcons' Tevin Coleman, center, rushes for a
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Atlanta Falcons' Tevin Coleman, center, rushes for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks' Jimmy Graham leaps in the air
Photo Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear

Seattle Seahawks' Jimmy Graham leaps in the air in celebration after scoring a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) tackles Atlanta
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) tackles Atlanta Falcons' Desmond Trufant after Trufant intercepted Wilson in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Atlanta Falcons' Mohamed Sanu (12) reaches to snag
Photo Credit: AP / Stephen Brashear

Atlanta Falcons' Mohamed Sanu (12) reaches to snag the ball for a touchdown on a pass reception as Seattle Seahawks' Justin Coleman defends in the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before
Photo Credit: AP / Ted S. Warren

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson warms up before an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, in Seattle.

