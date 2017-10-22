Sunday Night Football: Falcons vs. Patriots

The New England Patriots hosted the Atlanta Falcons in a Super Bowl LI rematch during Week 7 Sunday Night Football on Oct. 22, 2017, at Gillette Stadium.
Cassius Marsh of the New England Patriots looks on before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Oct. 22, 2017.
Galynn Brady and Tom Brady Sr., parents of Tom Brady of the New England Patriots, are introduced during a cancer awareness pre-game ceremony before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Oct. 22, 2017.
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots looks on in the huddle during the first quarter of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Oct. 22, 2017.
Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons prepares to hand off the ball during the first quarter of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Oct. 22, 2017.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, passes under pressure from Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Dontari Poe during the first half of an NFL game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
Fans hold up a banner with the score from Super Bowl LI as the Atlanta Falcons take the field before an NFL game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pumps his fist as he takes the field before an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady greets members of the U.S. military along the sideline before an NFL game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
