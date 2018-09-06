With fantasy football drafts in the books, here’s a look at players at each position who could be worth a waiver wire add during the course of the season.

Quarterback

Sam Darnold, Jets

The Jets have Darnold as their starting quarterback for their Week 1 matchup against the Lions in Detroit on Monday Night Football. The youngster proved to be NFL ready during the preseason. Darnold combined to go 29-for-45 (64 percent completion percentage) for 244 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in three preseason games. Darnold’s ADP among quarterbacks was 31.3 as of Aug. 31, according to fantasypros.com. He was owned in just 17 percent of CBS Sports leagues and 8.6 percent of ESPN leagues as of Aug. 31.

Running back

Wayne Gallman, Giants

Saquon Barkley is the talk of the Giants’ backfield, and there’s no doubt he’ll carry the load, but Gallman may prove to be the better handcuff option than an aging Jonathan Stewart, who signed with the Giants during the offseason after 10 seasons with the Panthers. Gallman, entering his second season out of Clemson, had a strong end to his rookie season. He had at least six catches for 40 yards in three of his last four games and rushed for a career-high 89 yards on 15 carries in the Giants’ season finale against the Redskins. Gallman’s easily the better PPR option than Stewart, who had just eight total receptions in each of his last two seasons, and offers more upside at 23 compared to Stewart at 31. Gallman’s ADP among running backs was 76.3 as of Aug. 31, per fantasypros.com. He was owned in just 8 percent of CBS Sports leagues and 2 percent of ESPN leagues as of Aug. 31.

Wide receiver

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Geronimo Allison, Packers

Allison is coming off a season in which he had 23 catches for 253 yards and didn’t score a touchdown after his 2016 rookie season when he had 12 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games. He’s clearly the team’s third receiver behind Davante Adams and Randall Cobb, but with Jordy Nelson in Oakland, that should give Allison more opportunities in a pass-heavy offense. According to fantasypros.com, Allison’s ADP among wide receivers was 68.2 as of Aug. 31. The 6-3, 202-pound receiver was owned in 22 percent of CBS Sports leagues and 7.5 percent of ESPN leagues as of Aug. 31.

Tight end

Vernon Davis, Redskins

It’s hard to consider an All-Pro tight end a “sleeper,” but entering his 14th season at age 34, that’s where Davis stands. With Jordan Reed out most of last season, Davis had 43 catches for 648 yards and three touchdowns. It was his best season since his All-Pro 2013 with the 49ers. Davis also is reuniting with a familiar face in Alex Smith — they spent seven seasons together in San Francisco. In the last two seasons, Smith’s top tight end (Travis Kelce), led the team in receptions and targets. Reed (toe) is back and seemingly healthy, though the Redskins have been cautious with him. If Reed can’t stay healthy, the Redskins have a TE1 in waiting. Davis’ ADP among tight ends was 29.3 as of Aug. 31, according to fantasypros.com. He was owned in just 24 percent of CBS Sports leagues and 3.5 percent of ESPN leagues as of Aug. 31.