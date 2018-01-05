TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 10° Good Morning
Few Clouds 10° Good Morning
SportsFootball

Father of Steelers star Ryan Shazier says injured LB is improving

When asked if he believes his son will play football game, Vernon Shazier said yes.

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier lies on the field

Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier lies on the field after suffering an injury during a game against the Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. Photo Credit: AP / Frank Victores

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

PITTSBURGH — The father of Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier says his son has made significant progress since suffering a spinal injury in Cincinnati last month.

Vernon Shazier told WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh that his is “a long ways from where he was on that Monday night when he was lying on the field.” Ryan Shazier left the first quarter of Pittsburgh’s victory over the Bengals on Dec. 4 with a spinal injury. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery on Dec. 6. The extent of his injury has not been disclosed, though Vernon Shazier said Ryan has some feeling in his legs.

Vernon Shazier said the family has decided to keep the details of Ryan’s injury private until he is ready to discuss it. Ryan has made two appearances at Heinz Field in recent weeks for the playoff-bound Steelers.

When asked if he believes his son will play football game, Vernon Shazier said yes.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick against the Jets Would Belichick, Giants consider reuniting?
Don Imus during a break on an appearance Don Imus on Michael Kay’s rant: ‘He’s right’
Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis shoots in front of Porzingis tiring as Knicks near midseason
Giants general manager Dave Gettleman speaks after being Abrams may be groomed to succeed Gettleman
FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 10: Nate Solder #77 Gettleman looking for buried treasure on O-line
Jahlil Okafor #4 of the Brooklyn Nets works Okafor’s role with Nets expanding just a bit