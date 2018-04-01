TODAY'S PAPER
Former Jets, Giants QB Geno Smith agrees to deal with Chargers

Smith will likely join former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones in backing up Phillip Rivers.

Giants quarterback Geno Smith stands on the sideline during the second half against the Raiders in Oakland, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Ben Margot

By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Geno Smith has agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The team announced the agreement with the quarterback Sunday night. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Smith will likely join former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones in backing up Phillip Rivers.

Smith played four seasons with the New York Jets after going 39th overall in the 2013 draft, then spent last season with the New York Giants. Smith started one game for the Giants, throwing for 212 yards and a TD in a 24-17 loss against Oakland.

Smith has appeared in 35 games, including 31 starts, and thrown for 6,174 yards with 29 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 659 yards and seven TDs.

