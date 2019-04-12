TODAY'S PAPER
Forrest Gregg, lineman for mighty Packers teams, dies at 85

Gregg played on six NFL/NFC championship teams and three Super Bowl winners.

Hall of Fame football player Forrest Gregg talks

Hall of Fame football player Forrest Gregg talks about his battle with Parkinson's disease during an interview in Colorado Springs, Colo., on Nov. 14, 2011 Photo Credit: AP/Ed Andrieski

By The Associated Press
The Pro Football Hall of Fame says Green Bay Packers great Forrest Gregg has died at 85.

The Hall did not disclose details in its statement Friday.

Gregg starred at tackle and guard for the mighty Packers teams of the 1960s. Green Bay coach Vince Lombardi called him the "best player I ever coached."

Gregg began his NFL career in 1956 and played a final season with the Dallas Cowboys in 1971. He went on to coach in the NFL for 11 years.

He played on six NFL/NFC championship teams and three Super Bowl winners. He was elected to the NFL's all-decade team of the 1960s and its 75th anniversary team.

Gregg coached Cleveland, Cincinnati and Green Bay, guiding the Bengals to their first Super Bowl during the 1981 season.

By The Associated Press

