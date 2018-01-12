TODAY'S PAPER
Football

16W podcast: Giants coaching search, Landon Collins-Eli Apple feud, Jets draft focus

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield celebrates after throwing a touchdown

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield celebrates after throwing a touchdown against Georgia in a 2018 CFP semifinal game on Jan. 1, 2018.

The search for the new head coach of the Giants continues.

And depending on how the Vikings and Patriots fare in this weekend's divisional matchups, the wait could go on, as Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels are the remaining candidates, per Newsday's Giants beat writer Tom Rock.

On this week's episode of the 16w pocast, Rock and Newsday's Jets beat writer Calvin Watkins discuss the Giants' coaching search, the Eli Apple-Landon Collins feud and what the Jets will do with the No. 6 pick in this year's draft.

Listen to the podcast above, and see future episodes at newsday.com/16w.

