Giants to host Jets in Week 1 of preseason

The preseason will begin locally with a clash between the two teams that share MetLife Stadium.

The Jets and the Giants will face off in the preseason opener, most likely on Aug. 9 or 10, as the NFL announced its preseason schedule on Tuesday. The two New York-based teams traditionally play each other in Week 3 of the preseason, but since they will play in the regular season this year the teams agreed to make their exhibition meeting earlier. The game is considered a home contest for the Giants.

The exact dates of the preseason games have not been determined, but the locations and opponents have been. The rest of the Giants’ preseason has them hosting the Bears in Week 2 (Aug. 15-19), at the Bengals in Week 3 (Aug, 22-25), and at the Patriots in Week 4 (Aug. 29-30). The Jets will be at the Falcons in Week 2 before hosting the Saints in Week 3 and the Eagles in Week 4. None of the Giants or Jets games will be broadcast nationally.

The regular-season schedule is expected to be revealed later this month.