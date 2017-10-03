Giants co-owner John Mara was part of a meeting between the NFL and the NFL Players Association on Tuesday in Manhattan to discuss a joint statement by the two organizations on what they call “the important issue of social activism by NFL players.”

The league and its players have been embroiled in controversy for the past few weeks over forms of protest that take place during the national anthem.

“We are all committed to an ongoing dialogue,” the brief statement said.

Mara declined to comment on the meeting.

It was the second time NFL owners have met to discuss the situation, following one last week with players, but this is the first meeting on the topic in which the union also had a formal seat at the table.

In Week 3 of the NFL season, just days after comments by President Trump condemned players who kneel during the anthem, almost 200 players took a knee to draw awareness to social injustices and minority rights. Many owners also issued statement calling the president’s remarks divisive, and some owners stood with their players, arms locked, during the anthem that weekend. This past weekend the number of players on a knee went down by about half. Three players knelt in Week 3 for the Giants — Olivier Vernon, Landon Collins and Damon Harrison — but only Vernon knelt on Sunday.

According to the Tuesday statement, the meeting also included NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith, NFLPA president Eric Winston, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Steelers owner Art Rooney II, and “other player leaders engaged in a productive conversation.” Mark Herzlich of the Giants, who is on injured reserve this season, and Demario Davis of the Jets, reportedly were among the players in attendance along with Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins.