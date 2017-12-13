With Jerry Reese fired, the Giants are in search of a new general manager for the first time in a decade.

Giants ownership is looking for the right man for a job they haven't needed to think much about in a long time. For Newsday's Giants beat writer Tom Rock, one name presents an intriguing option —Dave Gettleman.

On this week's 16W podcast, Rock and Jets beat writer Calvin Watkins discuss the possiblity of Gettleman, the former Panthers GM and Giants staffer, rejoining Big Blue, as well as the team's future at quarterback.

Listen to the podcast above, and see future episodes at newsday.com/16W.