In Philadelphia, the Giants locked arms for the national anthem while an American flag covered the field. Three players -- Olivier Vernon, Landon Collins and Damon Harrison -- took a knee during the song. The Eagles, including owner Jeffrey Lurie, locked arms as well.
Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who had protested during the anthem dating back to last year, Tweeted on Sunday morning asking fans to join the team in locking arms during the performance of the song on Sunday.
"More than ever we remain committed to advocacy 4 equality & social justice 4 all!,” Jenkins posted. “Eagles fans Join us in locking arms 4 unity in our city!”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.