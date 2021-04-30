TODAY'S PAPER
Giants GM Dave Gettleman on Aaron Rodgers situation with Packers: 'None of my business'

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to throw during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Indianapolis, in this Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, file photo.  Credit: AP/Michael Conroy

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Not even the reigning MVP of the NFL could push the Giants off their devotion to Daniel Jones.

With the Aaron Rodgers drama unfolding on Thursday and his future with the Packers becoming tenuous, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman said he never even thought about picking up the phone and at least getting a sense of what was going on in Green Bay.

"None of my business," was how Gettleman put it. "I’ve told you guys over and over again, we believe in Daniel."

Those comments came shortly after the Giants traded back and selected Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney with the 20th overall pick, giving Jones yet another offensive weapon in an offseason that has seen the team surround the quarterback with such resources.

 

Jones is a big reason the Giants didn’t sniff around Rodgers, but Gettleman suggested there were others as well.

"It’s gonna cost a motherload for anybody to get him," he said of the expected asking price from the Packers (especially considering the Giants just got a first-round pick in 2022 plus a fourth and a fifth from the Bears essentially for Justin Fields).

"An oh, by the way," Gettleman added of Rodgers, "he’s 37."

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

