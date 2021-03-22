TODAY'S PAPER
Giants players try recruiting cornerback Adoree' Jackson

Adoree' Jackson of the Tennessee Titans breaks up a pass intended for Phillip Dorsett of the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020. Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Kenny Golladay said hearing from Giants players who wanted him to sign with the team was a big part of the reason he became their new teammate over the weekend.

"Those guys actually kind of reached out to me," Golladay said, adding that he was impressed by "just walking around the building, everybody greeting me and with them pretty much telling me that they wanted me here."

Adoree’ Jackson, it seems, is getting the same kind of treatment. The Giants are rolling out the blue carpet for the free agent cornerback who is meeting with team officials on Monday. Jackson arrived in the area on Sunday evening where he was met by a slew of online recruiting pitches from Giants players – safety Jabrill Peppers and cornerback Darnay Holes were among those whose posts urged Jackson to join their secondary – as well as an in-person pitch from former Titans teammate and current Giants safety Logan Ryan.

On Sunday night Ryan posted a photo of himself with Jackson having dinner in the New York area.

Signing Jackson would fill a hole the Giants were never quite able to fill during the 2020 season. While James Bradberry played cornerback at a Pro Bowl level in his first year with the team, the opposite cornerback job went through several hands before and during the season. The Giants were unable to settle on one player who could grab the job and hold onto it.

Jackson, a former first-round pick of the Titans who was released as a salary cap casualty last week, certainly would seem able to do so. The 25-year-old from USC started 41 of the 46 games he played the past four years, amassing 200 tackles, 33 passes defended, and two interceptions. He also has seen work as a kick returner. He missed most of 2020 with a knee injury, sitting out the first 13 games, but returned to play in the final three regular-season contests plus the Titans’ wild-card game.

While the Giants' players can easily throw around lavish praise and affection to lure Jackson to the team, the front office has financial considerations to consider. If the organization is as interested in signing Jackson as its current players seem to be, they’ll need to hurry to come to an agreement with the cornerback. ESPN is reporting that Jackson already has his next visit lined up for Tuesday with the Eagles, and some of their players have been posting hopeful messages about him online too.

The Giants’ 2020 season ended, in effect, when the Eagles folded in their final game against Washington. Their 2021 free agency period could be capped by signing Jackson and keeping him away from the Eagles.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

