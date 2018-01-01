Aldrick Rosas entered 2017 unsure if he was ready to be an NFL kicker.

He enters 2018 quite certain about it.

“I struggled at some points, but I definitely feel like I belong in this league,” the Giants kicker said Monday after the completion of his first season in the NFL. “I know I can do it, I know I can help a team win a Super Bowl.”

There were certainly times this season when that did not appear to be the case. Rosas finished the year connecting on 18 of 25 field-goal attempts and 20 of 23 extra points (one of which was blocked on Sunday). He was 3-for-3 on field goals of 50 yards or more, but 7-for-14 on kicks between 30 and 49 yards.

“I’m in a good spot right now mentally,” Rosas said.

Whether that spot is enough to bring him back to the Giants remains to be seen. They already have added competition with the signing of Marshall Koehn to a reserve/futures contract on Monday. There may be other more experienced veterans as options for the Giants as well.

“I feel good,” Rosas said. “As concerning my future here, I don’t concern myself about that. I try to stay in my lane.”

It was about a year ago when Rosas was the guy signing that reserve/futures deal. A lot has happened since then. He made the team, he had a daughter. Despite the struggles on the field, Rosas said he’ll remember 2017 for “the dream coming true. Everything kind of came at me at once and it was great. It was a beautiful experience. I wouldn’t trade anything for it.”

And now that he has the experience, he’s ready to move forward.

“Looking back, it wasn’t the year obviously that we wanted collectively as a group, but I learned a lot,” he said. “I feel more confident and I’ll be more ready and more prepared to know what’s coming and the roller-coaster ride that it potentially can be.”