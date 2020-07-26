Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas, who was arrested June 16 after being involved in a hit-and-run accident in Chico, California, is expected to be released before the team is scheduled to report this week for their first COVID-19 test as part of the NFL’s reopening protocol.

A league source confirmed the impending transaction, which was first reported by the NFL Network.

According to the police report released by the California Highway Patrol, a copy of which was obtained by Newsday, Rosas’ Chevrolet SUV was traveling north on SR-99 and passed over the double yellow line at a speed estimated to be 100 miles per hour. The car failed to stop at a red light and collided with a Ford pick-up truck. Rosas left the scene on foot but was later picked up by police and charged with misdemeanor hit-and-run and driving with a suspended license. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the police report.

Rosas made the Giants as a free agent in 2017 and made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after converting 32-of-33 field goal attempts. Last year, he made just 12-of-17 attempts.

Former first-round cornerback DeAndre Baker, who was arrested in May on charges of armed robbery involving the alleged theft of more than $12,000 in cash and several luxury watches at a card party, is expected to travel to New Jersey to report to the team. It is uncertain whether he will be permitted to remain with the club, pending his legal matter. Baker has pleaded innocent, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is empowered to place Baker on the commissioner’s exempt list, in which case he would only be permitted back once the league gets further clarity on his legal situation.