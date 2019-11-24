CHICAGO – The Giants knew they had multiple potential weaknesses entering the season, but placekicker was not supposed to be one of them.

Aldrick Rosas made the Pro Bowl last season after converting 32 of 33 field goal attempts – including 28-for-28 under 50 yards.

Against the Bears last December, he made a 57-yarder in regulation time and a 44-yarder in overtime in a 30-27 victory at MetLife Stadium.

On Sunday, he faced the Bears again, this time at Soldier Field and . . . things did not go quite as well.

Rosas missed wide right from 42 yards out and wide left from 43 yards out in a 19-14 loss, the Giants’ seventh in a row.

He also booted the opening kickoff of the second half out of bounds, giving the Bears the ball at their 40-yard line, from where they drove for the go-ahead touchdown, taking a 10-7 lead they never gave up.

Asked to describe how he felt, Rosas said afterward, “I mean, yeah, I would say frustrated. Obviously, we’re not in the position we want to be at this point of the season and it’s just frustrating.”

It was more than just a bad day for Rosas. It was the fifth game in a row in which he missed a kick of some kind, including three consecutive games with a missed extra point – something the Giants last did in 1932.

“It’s just ‘Get after the next kick,’” Rosas said. “It’s all I can do. As a unit, we have to put the points up on the board when they’re presented.”

The Giants were leading, 7-0, in the second quarter when Rosas missed his first kick. Long snapper Zak DeOssie failed to get the ball into the air and it rolled to holder Riley Dixon, who did a good job getting it upright in time.

Did that mess with Rosas’ timing?

“I don’t know,” he said. “I’m looking at Riley, so I just have to make it . . . Whatever, if the ball is on the ground, I have to make it.”

A television camera caught coach Pat Shurmur in an agitated state after that one, seemingly screaming, “C’mon!”

Shurmur credited Dixon with an effective hold on the bad snap. “You’ve got to make them,” the coach said. “There are some little, fundamental, technical things that we talk about as coaches. The reality of it is, you’ve got to make them.”

Less than four minutes later, with the Giants still ahead by a touchdown, Rosas missed again.

Had the wind perhaps kicked up in the interim? “Maybe a little bit, but we knew that coming in and I was prepared for it,” he said. “Just have to make it.”

The Giants still were ahead, 7-3, when the second half began with Rosas’ flubbed kickoff, which went out of bounds at the 6.

“I tried to kick it too hard,” he said. “I saw the wind kind of pick up a little bit and I just tried to do too much, and at the end of the day I’ve just got to do my job.”

Rosas insisted that his confidence had not been shaken by those missed point-after kicks in recent weeks.

“I don’t feel different at all,” he said. “This is my third year in. I’ve been through the ups and downs already. My confidence isn’t shaken at all.

“Every time I walk on that field, we expect to make the kick. I expect to make it. It’s just got to go through.”