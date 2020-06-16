Giants third-year kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested Monday in California for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run car accident, and police are investigating whether alcohol was involved, according to TMZ.com.

Rosas was booked on a hit-and-run charge and driving with a suspended license.

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick,” the Giants said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “We have no further comment at this time.”

According to TMZ, Rosas, 25, was going about 100 miles per hour when he ran through a red light and collided with a pickup truck at an intersection in Chico, California. Rosas reportedly drove off but his car broke down. Police told TMZ a witness saw Rosas leave his car before police later found him. He reportedly had blood on his hands, legs and feet.

A message left with the Chico Highway Patrol was not immediately returned.

Rosas made the Giants as a free agent in 2017 and made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after converting 32 of 33 field goal attempts. Last year, he made 12 of 17 attempts.

Earlier in the offseason, Giants second-year cornerback DeAndre Baker was arrested on armed robbery charges in Florida. Baker has denied the charges.

Both players face potential discipline from the NFL, including suspensions and/or fines.