Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas arrested and charged in hit-and-run accident in California, per report

Aldrick Rosas of the Giants looks on after missing a field goal during the third quarter against the Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 20, 2019. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Giants third-year kicker Aldrick Rosas was arrested Monday in California for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run car accident, and police are investigating whether alcohol was involved, according to TMZ.com. 

Rosas was booked on a hit-and-run charge and driving with a suspended license.

“We are aware of the situation and have been in contact with Aldrick,” the Giants said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon. “We have no further comment at this time.”

According to TMZ, Rosas, 25, was going about 100 miles per hour when he ran through a red light and collided with a pickup truck at an intersection in Chico, California. Rosas reportedly drove off but his car broke down. Police told TMZ a witness saw Rosas leave his car before police later found him. He reportedly had blood on his hands, legs and feet.

A message left with the Chico Highway Patrol was not immediately returned.

Rosas made the Giants as a free agent in 2017 and made the Pro Bowl in 2018 after converting 32 of 33 field goal attempts. Last year, he made 12 of 17 attempts.

Earlier in the offseason, Giants second-year cornerback DeAndre Baker was arrested on armed robbery charges in Florida. Baker has denied the charges.

Both players face potential discipline from the NFL, including suspensions and/or fines.

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

