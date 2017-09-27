As Jake Elliott revels in the glory of his game-winning field goal this Sunday, having been carried off the field and then enjoying the last few days of adulations, Aldrick Rosas awaits his turn in that spotlight.

The Giants’ first-year kicker was a witness to the Eagles’ first-year kicker’s two field goals in the final minute of Sunday’s game between the two teams. Both came after Rosas had connected on a 41-yard field goal with 3:08 left that gave the Giants a 24-21 lead and, at the time, felt as if they could very well have been the determining points in the game.

“I just look forward to every opportunity,” Rosas told Newsday on Tuesday.

Rosas has kicked a field goal in each of the Giants’ three games. The 41-yarder was the longest, and the first one in the fourth quarter. Certainly it was the first one to give the 0-3 Giants a lead.

Even after Elliott’s first of the two deciding field goals went through and the Giants got the ball with the score tied and 51 seconds remaining, Rosas was preparing for a chance to win the game at the end of regulation or, at the very least, overtime.

“I was kind of staying in the moment, staying ready,” he said. “I knew it was a close game throughout the fourth quarter, our offense was finally starting to look alive a little bit, so I was ready for anything at that moment.”

Anything except never getting a chance.

“It was unfortunate how it turned out,” he said, “but I was ready to go.”

Instead he had to watch Elliott’s 61-yarder sail just inside the uprights as time expired to give the Eagles the win.

Asked about the pressure on a first-year kicker to accomplish such a feat, kicking the third-longest game-winning field goal in NFL history, Rosas gave Elliott his due for making the kick. But Elliott just happened to be the one who got that opportunity.

“I feel like I would have, too,” Rosas said.