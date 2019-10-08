Looking for some good injury news from the Giants?

It appears that they’ll have two new starting inside linebackers against the Patriots on Thursday with Alec Ogletree (hamstring) a full participant in Tuesday’s practice and Tae Davis cleared from the concussion protocol earlier this week.

“That’s the goal right now, to go out and play,” Ogletree, the defensive captain, said after Tuesday’s workout. “We’ll see what the coaches say and the trainers and everybody says about it, but as for right now, I was able to practice today and get better today.”

His absence for two and a half games was, at first, overcome by the play of rookie Ryan Connelly who stepped in and performed well. But Connelly tore his ACL against Washington so last week, against the Vikings, the Giants had David Mayo, Nate Stupar and rookie Josiah Tauaefa as their inside linebackers. It did not go well. The Giants allowed 499 yards and some big gains through the middle of the defense.

“I was proud of the guys that did step in and play,” Ogletree said. “Obviously, you always feel like you could always affect the game if you were out on the field, but I wasn’t able to be out there, so hopefully this week I’m able to go out there and play and have some effect on the game.”

Notes & quotes: Fullback Eli Penny’s main job is to block for Saquon Barkley. On Thursday, it may be to replace him. If Barkley cannot play, Penny could be the team’s best option with very thin running back depth and experience. On Sunday he had three carries for 15 yards and caught one pass for nine. “We list him as a fullback, but when we put him in at tailback we expect him to do tailback things,” Pat Shurmur said. “I think he’s a good runner. He’s got good vision. He’s got good collision balance. To this point, when we’ve handed it to him, he’s secured it well. Those are all the elements you are looking for in a running back" . . . LB Lorenzo Carter (neck) was limited on Tuesday. He missed Sunday's game with his injury.