Giants add Alex Tanney as fourth quarterback on the roster

Tennessee Titans quarterback Alex Tanney passes during an

Tennessee Titans quarterback Alex Tanney passes during an evening practice at NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 3, 2015, in Nashville, Tenn. Photo Credit: AP

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
The Giants had two backup quarterbacks who had combined for zero NFL snaps, so they added a third with a little more experience. As in one game.

Veteran Alex Tanney posted on Twitter that he has signed with the team after being cut by the Titans this offseason. Tanney played two years for the Titans and a season for the Browns but only appeared in one game for the Titans in 2015. He completed 10 of 14 passes for a touchdown and was sacked three times in that game.

Tanney also spent time with the Chiefs, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Bills, and Colts since entering the NFL in 2012. His biggest claim to fame may be his trick shot video that went viral when he was a senior in college.

Eli Manning’s position as starter remains secure. Tanney will compete with second-year quarterback Davis Webb, who did not play in any games last year as a rookie, and recent third-round pick Kyle Lauletta.

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

