Amukamara: The Fresh Prince of New York

When Prince Amukamara visited Nigeria and went to the village where his father had been the chief, he had no idea what to expect.

"I immediately just thought of stuff I saw on National Geographic, lions and stuff like that," he said. "It's definitely nothing like that. It's definitely a place that's beautiful. It's just like paradise."

It's quite likely that in the last few days, during the Nebraska cornerback's first visit to New York for the draft and his selection by the Giants, he's had the same kind of feeling. Lots of preconceptions, lots of uncertainty.

He'd already heard about the marketing possibilities and the media pressure, both of which can need a little lion-taming to control. But whether he can make New Meadowlands Stadium into his own paradise remains to be seen.

The Giants are optimistic. Team officials still were walking around the Timex Performance Center with huge smiles Friday after snagging what might be the most surprising first-round draft pick any of them ever made.

"This one truly was a shock," Giants director of college scouting Marc Ross said. "You go through scenarios leading up to the draft where you kind of have realistic scenarios, somewhat unrealistic scenarios, of what could happen. And this one was just completely out of leftfield. We never thought this kid would have been still on the board at 19."

But while the Giants had the benefit of having done their homework and filed scouting reports on Amukamara, he met Tom Coughlin face-to-face for the first time Friday and had never been to the Timex Performance Center. For Amukamara, playing for the Giants was as much an abstraction as the Giants thought it was.

His only contact with anyone on the team occurred when cornerbacks coach Pete Giunta worked him out at the combine. Former Nebraska teammate Phillip Dillard is a Giants linebacker, but they haven't yet connected. Buried somewhere in the pile of 300 or so text messages on Amukamara's phone is one from Dillard, he assumes.

So it's been a whirlwind for Amukamara as he tries to adjust to New York and being a first-round pick of the Giants. "With that comes a lot of pressure," he said.

He's flying home to Arizona soon and isn't sure what his plans will be beyond that. A lot of it probably has to do with whether the courts decide to issue a stay against the injunction that ended the lockout. The Giants have a rookie minicamp scheduled two weeks from now, but that's tentative based on how the labor situation unfolds.

As for now, Amukamara is just trying to get comfortable with his new surroundings. He never followed the Giants much, but he was aware of their Super Bowl XLII win in Glendale, his hometown. And he is very much in tune with the Giants' schedule, particularly their Oct. 2 game in Arizona against the Cardinals. It will be his homecoming.

He knows a little about the Giants' tradition, he said, and has a few ideas about the elite receivers in the NFC East he'll be playing against on a regular basis.

As for Coughlin?

"He seemed like a guy who is very calm and collected," Amukamara said. "A very black-and-white guy. Those are the kind of coaches I like."