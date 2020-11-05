Andrew Thomas and Chase Young approach Round Two of their heavyweight battle that will continue as long as the pair of first-round draft picks remain division rivals, and even though their first meeting was just three weeks ago the projection for this matchup is far different.

Thomas is coming off what most believe was the best game of his career against the Buccaneers.

"I’ve seen this guy take a step forward every week," Joe Judge said of Thomas. "This guy has been playing with great effort every game."

Young, after a sizzling start to his career with 2 1/2 sacks in his first two games, hasn’t registered any in the past three. He hasn’t even had a quarterback hit since Week 2. And despite fears that he would be a game-wrecker in that first clash with Thomas, who has struggled through most of his rookie season, Young had just three tackles in that game.

That was also the game when Thomas did not start, benched early after missing a team meeting. It took away a bit of the luster from the clash between the No. 2 overall pick and the No. 4.

"He’s a great player," Thomas said of Young on Thursday, having faced him already. "Very athletic. Very good lateral quickness. He can move side to side pretty well."

Thomas said he knows he’ll be linked with Young for a while.

"You hear about it, but I don’t focus too much on it," he said.

He also said that he knows he won’t be facing Young exclusively.

"Montez Sweat, [Ryan] Kerrigan, all those guys are really good," he said. "I can’t get too focused on one guy because I’m going to see multiple in a game."

This will be the first time Thomas gets to face an NFL opponent a second time in a season. That it is the second time in a month makes the opponents more familiar. But Thomas said he isn’t going to rely on those recent memories.

"You go back in like you don’t know anything about the team," he said. "Looking at all their different pressures, looking at their fronts. You go back and watch the games they played since they played us and see if there’s any adjustments. See if there is anything they would do differently than the first time."

They might. Because even though it’s been just a few weeks, Thomas enters this game as a different player himself.

Notes & quotes: RB Devonta Freeman (ankle) was limited in practice, the first time he was a participant since his injury in Week 7. He could be available for Sunday’s game … LB Carter Coughlin’s first career sack came on Monday night against none other than Tom Brady. "The moment it happened I was like ‘Wow, I can’t believe that just happened,’ " Coughlin said. "There was a little blackout moment, but I only got to think like that for about three seconds and then it was back to, ok, we need to go win this game. But I didn’t say anything to him" … Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said he is excited to get Dante Pettis in the building next week, calling him "one of the best punt returners in the history of college football." The Giants claimed the wide receiver off waivers on Wednesday and he could become an impact player on special teams. At the University of Washington he returned nine punts for touchdowns. In 2 1/2 seasons with the 49ers, though, Pettis had just 11 opportunities to return punts, had a long of 14 yards and averaged 3.7 per attempt. "Obviously, he’s had some success in the past," McGaughey said. "Hopefully, once he gets here, we’ll find out what his skill set is, what he can do. Find his strengths and try to play to that."