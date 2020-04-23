The Giants took Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The Giants had been heavily linked to the offensive line position in the first round, thanks to a combination of need and available talent. This year’s tackle class was considered among the deepest in recent memory and had four clear options at the top: Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, Louisville’s Mekhi Becton and Thomas.

In addition, general manager Dave Gettleman had admitted earlier this month that left tackle Nate Solder “had a rough year last year” and promised to bring in competition.

Thomas has excellent technique in pass protection and long arms to keep opposing pass rushers at bay.