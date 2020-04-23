TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
43° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Giants take Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with No. 4 overall pick in NFL Draft

Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas on Sept. 14,

Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas on Sept. 14, 2019, in Athens, Ga. Credit: AP/John Bazemore

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
Print

The Giants took Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The Giants had been heavily linked to the offensive line position in the first round, thanks to a combination of need and available talent. This year’s tackle class was considered among the deepest in recent memory and had four clear options at the top: Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, Louisville’s Mekhi Becton and Thomas.

In addition, general manager Dave Gettleman had admitted earlier this month that left tackle Nate Solder “had a rough year last year” and promised to bring in competition.

Thomas has excellent technique in pass protection and long arms to keep opposing pass rushers at bay.

Headshot of Newsday employee Nick Klopsis on June

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor. He often can be found studying NFL and college football film for his latest draft breakdown.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow throws the ball against NFL Draft full first-round results
Goals used by the Nashville Predators are stored NHL skating toward a reopening of training camps?
There is no baseball being played at Citi Mets help donate meals to front-line workers, hospitals
Seahawks offensive tackle George Fant warms up before As NFL Draft nears, Jets make some roster moves
Gio Urshela #29 of the Yankees throws for Yankees position analysis: Urshela grabbed 3B job, never let go
Mets third baseman Jeff McNeil during a spring Mets position analysis: McNeil could be long-term fixture at 3B
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search