TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
52° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Giants pick Tae Crowder has firsthand knowledge of Andrew Thomas' talent

Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder is hoisted in the

Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder is hoisted in the air after the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game against Baylor in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. Georgia won 26-14. Credit: AP/Brett Duke

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

The Giants did plenty of homework on Andrew Thomas before using the fourth overall pick in the draft to select the offensive tackle. But that’s nothing compared to what Tae Crowder knows about him.

Crowder, the Giants’ last pick in the draft, spent the last three years as a teammate of Thomas’ at Georgia.

“Andrew Thomas is a great player, a great person,” Crowder said on Wednesday. “He takes his work serious, he’s just a great kid. Football and off-the-field stuff is really important to him, and I respect him for that. I loved each day at practice in college just going to work with him, helping him lead the team and stuff like that. I highly respect my teammate Andrew Thomas."

As a linebacker, Crowder would have to go up against Thomas in practices.

“He was pretty good,” Crowder chuckled.

But Crowder did not arrive in Athens, Georgia, as a linebacker. He was recruited as a running back out of high school. When he got to college, though, he was buried on the depth chart behind players such as Sony Michel and Bradley Chubb.

“I was just on scout team at practice, just working hard, and my coach ended up noticing it just going against the number one defense, making plays,” he said. “He saw that I was an athlete and that I should be on the field. He reached out to me, we had a meeting, and he was like he sees me as a linebacker and stuff like that, as a defensive player. We just had a one-day tryout, and at that tryout I ended up doing pretty good and I stayed there from then on.”

Crowder became a captain for a Georgia defense that finished 2019 ranked first in the nation in scoring (12.6 points per game), rushing yards allowed (74.6 per game) and total rushing touchdowns allowed (2). The Bulldogs ranked third in the nation in total defense, allowing 257.7 yards per game.

Thomas and Crowder join a Giants team that is brimming with Bulldogs. They already have Lorenzo Carter and DeAndre Baker as draft picks from the two previous years on the roster.

“It’s just a dream come true,” Crowder said of the reunion. “We know how each other works. It will be fun catching up, going to work with them and being on the field with each other once again.”

The switch to linebacker certainly worked out for Crowder . . . except when it comes to Thomas and having to take him on in practices. That, he said, is enough to make him yearn for his ball-carrying days.

“I think I would rather run behind him.”

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Knicks general manager Scott Perry speaks with reporters Knicks keeping Scott Perry as GM
Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder against Arkansas State on Giants' 'Mr. Irrelevant' Crowder pretty big back home
Trevor Lawrence of the Clemson Tigers celebrates a NCAA board supports pay for name, image and likeness
Yankees Aaron Hicks (31) reacts in the fourth Yankees position analysis: Can Hicks stay on the field?
Washington Mystics guard Tayler Hill puts up a Liberty waive Hill; Talbot to remain overseas
Giants inside linebacker Ryan Connelly #57 intercepts a High school teammates Connelly, Coughlin reunited on Giants
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search