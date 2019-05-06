TODAY'S PAPER
Giants sign Florida State shot putter Austin Droogsma

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
The Giants are taking a shot on a shot putter.

They signed guard Austin Droogsma, a tryout from Florida State at this weekend’s rookie minicamp. Droogsma did not play football for the Seminoles, though. He was a track athlete who specialized in the shot put. The 6-4, 345-pounder played football in high school but had not participated in any organized version of the sport between then and this weekend. His size and athleticism were enough for the Giants to invest in giving him a longer look.

Droogsma is the fourth tryout from the minicamp to sign as a free agent. On Sunday, the team added defensive back Tenny Adewusi, punter Ryan Anderson, and defensive end Alex Jenkins.

To make room for the new players, the Giants placed rookie defensive end Nate Harvey, signed as an undrafted free agent last week, on injured reserve (knee) and on Monday waived linebacker Ukeme Eligwe, defensive end Myles Humphrey and defensive back Michael Hunter.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

