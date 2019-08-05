Why?

That was the question Austin Droogsma asked himself when he saw the New York Giants were calling him. Were they trying to sell him tickets? Had he won some sort of contest? Maybe it was just a wrong number?

Surely they didn’t want him to play football, a sport he had excelled at in high school but abandoned to become one of the NCAA's top shot putters at Florida State.

Actually, that was exactly what they wanted. And by the time Droogsma hung up the phone and the conversation this past spring ended, he had agreed to sign with them as a free agent. And he had a different question.

Why not?

“If nothing else, it’s a great experience,” he told Newsday. “It’s just an awesome experience.”

He’d just recently abandoned his attempts to turn pro in shot put, an agonizing decision that he said really shook his psyche and self-identity but turned out to be one of the best he ever made. He was waiting to become a police officer in Tallahassee. He was spending time with friends and family, investing in relationships that had been neglected in the name of his athletic pursuits, enjoying concerts and cookouts and just kicking back. He was moving on with his life.

“I was basically going to just hang out for a year,” he said of his plans. “I’d spent the last 18 years of my life as an athlete. Football, basketball, baseball, track and field, weightlifting, all of it. It was all my life . . . I kind of got burned out on [shot put]. It wasn’t really what I thought it was going to be. So I decided to hang it up and start my process to become a police officer. And then I got called.”

Droogsma said he was performing in what he called the “sub-elite” level in the shot put. Good enough to probably make a living at it, not quite good enough to win Olympic medals or even make international teams. While the top athletes in the United States can throw around 22 meters, Droogsma was in the 20-meter range.

“I still had a little ways to go but if I had chosen to continue to pursue it I think I definitely could have been competitive,” he said.

That turned out to be a big if.

“In January or February I was kind of like, ‘Yeah, I don’t really want to do this anymore,’” he said. “It was a tough thing for me to come to terms with. I had basically left everything else behind to go to college to do this one thing. It really did become a part of who I was and it was part of who I was for a long time. I felt like I was pretty good at it, I thought I could maybe do something with it, but there was an internal feeling that I was battling.

“I found myself looking for any excuse to not practice or not work out,” he continued. “‘I’m tired today’ or ‘I woke up late’ or ‘I was up late last night, I’ll sleep in and rest up and hit it hard tomorrow.’ I was like, ‘This is not how I want to do this.’ If I am going to do something I’m going to go full, 100 percent. So I said I’m either gonna do it 100 percent or I’m not gonna do it and I really didn’t want to do it. That’s what pushed that decision over the edge.”

Then came that call from the Giants.

“It really re-lit an athletic fire in me that I kind of thought I had lost,” Droogsma said.

He had to lose weight, and he did. He was 348 pounds when he was at rookie minicamp and is now 322. He also had to get used to football again. The calls, the techniques, the pads.

It hasn’t gone smoothly. There are times when Droogsma looks lost on the field at training camp practices.

“I think it’s fair to say since he hasn’t played football in a very long time, to then try to do it at this level is a big challenge,” Pat Shurmur said. “We’ll just have to see where it goes. Him being out of football for as long as he was, it’s kind of put him behind a little bit.”

That hasn’t stopped him from fitting in with his teammates, though. Starting guard Kevin Zeitler’s face lit up when asked about the rookie.

“Droogs! Fantastic story!” Zeitler said. “He’s a big, strong guy. He’s got the oomph of an O-lineman. But he’s obviously very, very raw. So it’s a nice challenge for him in that he has so much to learn and so much going on in his head, but he has the physical traits to be successful. It’s just a matter of waiting for him to have his a-ha moment. He’s working day after day and that’s all we can ask for. It’ll be fun to watch him and see him develop as these weeks go on.”

The weeks go on toward the regular season, though. Toward cutdowns. Toward the likely end of Droogsma’s run with the Giants.

He knows it. He knows that this time, unlike with shot put, the sport will say goodbye to him and he won’t get to make the call on ending the relationship. The Giants will call him again, this time with bad news.

But that’s OK. Droogsma had no illusions about a career in the NFL when he picked up that phone call in the spring, and this training camp has shown him how far he is from that possibility. At this time next year, next month, maybe next week, he could be back with his pals in Florida, back on line for the Tallahassee police academy.

“I don’t have any specific short-term or long-term goals or anything like that,” he said. “I’m just going to work as hard as I can, learn as quickly as I can, and try to keep giving them a reason to keep me around a little bit longer. Even if it’s one more day. If I can keep letting them say to themselves, ‘OK, let’s keep him around for one more day and we’ll see what he does tomorrow,’ keep making them say that, I don’t care if I’m on the last thread of patience they have with me. As long as they keep saying that, that’s what I want.

“I just want to be in this as long as I can.”