B.J. Goodson said it was “painful” and “dreadful.”

No, not the shin injury that has kept him from playing in the last two games. That’s coming along nicely and he expects to return to practice this week. What caused him so much discomfort was watching his team play from the sideline, and more to the point watching his defense give up 331 rushing yards and losing twice while he was injured.

“Every time they started a drive I felt something in my gut like, ‘Damn, I really, really, really, really, really wish that I could be out there,’” he said on Tuesday. “It was kind of painful to watch and not be out there.”

Goodson came into the season as the starting middle linebacker and racked up 18 tackles in his debut in Week 1. In the last two games undrafted rookie Calvin Munson has played that spot for him. He has played well but been less productive with 11 tackles combined in the two games.

Goodson shied away from saying that his return will help what has become the worst run defense in the NFL.

“I always say I’m not into predictions or what could happen, so I’m just focused on getting healthy and getting better,” he said. “Getting back to 100 percent and being able to perform at a high level.”

That said, his return should have a positive impact on the Giants’ defense. And his psyche.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s been kind of dreadful not to be out there with the guys that I sweat and bled with here in camp. All the time that we put in, it’s hard not to be out there.”