Big Blue Fever – a.k.a. The New York Giants Complex that exists in Cleveland and forces players there to regularly weigh in on all things related to a team that no longer has or never had anything to do with them -- must be contagious. It has spread to another victim.

This time it’s Baker Mayfield, quarterback of the Browns, and not former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who had a lot to say about the Giants – and Daniel Jones in particular – in an interview with GQ magazine that was published Tuesday.

Per the article, during his interview, Mayfield noticed a segment about the Giants on a nearby television and let ‘er rip.

“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield said of the sixth overall selection in the draft. “Blows my mind.”

Mayfield was then pressed on what scouts look for in quarterbacks.

“Some people overthink it,” Mayfield told the magazine in a long feature. “That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.”

Jones’ record at Duke as a starter was 17-19 over three seasons.

“Either you have a history of winning and being that guy for your team, or you don’t,” Mayfield said.

Jones is due to speak with reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

Mayfield would seem to have no cause for ill feelings toward the Giants. Last year he was the first overall selection by the Browns with the Giants picking second, so it’s not as if the Giants overlooked him or even had an opportunity to draft him.

The Giants also traded Beckham to the Browns, something Mayfield theoretically should appreciate rather than hold against them.

The outcry over the Giants’ selection of Jones in the spring was not limited to Cleveland. Many were shocked when the Giants selected the quarterback with the sixth overall pick, assuming that he would be available later in the draft. The Giants felt he would not be, had targeted Jones as the heir apparent to Eli Manning and made their choice.

It’s unclear when the GQ interview took place, but it likely was prior to the preseason in which Jones has flashed and played well. He has completed 16 of his 19 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns in six possessions. He’s also fumbled twice.

Earlier this summer, GQ published a separate interview with Beckham in which he slammed the organization for its handling of him and the trade, blamed head coach Pat Shurmur for his departure and said he was carrying the franchise’s “brand” during his tenure with the team.

The Giants and Browns do not play each other this season, but they are on the schedule to face off in 2020 at MetLife Stadium. By then, Jones probably will be the starting quarterback for the Giants.

That should be fun.