TODAY'S PAPER
82° Good Morning
SEARCH
82° Good Morning
SportsFootballGiants

Baker Mayfield rips Giants for taking Daniel Jones with No. 6 pick

Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns prior to

Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns prior to a game against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019, in Indianapolis. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Stacy Revere

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Big Blue Fever – a.k.a. The New York Giants Complex that exists in Cleveland and forces players there to regularly weigh in on all things related to a team that no longer has or never had anything to do with them -- must be contagious. It has spread to another victim.

This time it’s Baker Mayfield, quarterback of the Browns, and not former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who had a lot to say about the Giants – and Daniel Jones in particular – in an interview with GQ magazine that was published Tuesday.

Per the article, during his interview, Mayfield noticed a segment about the Giants on a nearby television and let ‘er rip.

“I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones,” Mayfield said of the sixth overall selection in the draft. “Blows my mind.”

Mayfield was then pressed on what scouts look for in quarterbacks.

“Some people overthink it,” Mayfield told the magazine in a long feature. “That’s where people go wrong. They forget you’ve gotta win.”

Jones’ record at Duke as a starter was 17-19 over three seasons.

“Either you have a history of winning and being that guy for your team, or you don’t,” Mayfield said.

Jones is due to speak with reporters on Tuesday afternoon.

Mayfield would seem to have no cause for ill feelings toward the Giants. Last year he was the first overall selection by the Browns with the Giants picking second, so it’s not as if the Giants overlooked him or even had an opportunity to draft him.

The Giants also traded Beckham to the Browns, something Mayfield theoretically should appreciate rather than hold against them.

The outcry over the Giants’ selection of Jones in the spring was not limited to Cleveland. Many were shocked when the Giants selected the quarterback with the sixth overall pick, assuming that he would be available later in the draft. The Giants felt he would not be, had targeted Jones as the heir apparent to Eli Manning and made their choice.

It’s unclear when the GQ interview took place, but it likely was prior to the preseason in which Jones has flashed and played well. He has completed 16 of his 19 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns in six possessions. He’s also fumbled twice.

Earlier this summer, GQ published a separate interview with Beckham in which he slammed the organization for its handling of him and the trade, blamed head coach Pat Shurmur for his departure and said he was carrying the franchise’s “brand” during his tenure with the team.

The Giants and Browns do not play each other this season, but they are on the schedule to face off in 2020 at MetLife Stadium. By then, Jones probably will be the starting quarterback for the Giants.

That should be fun.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Pete Alonso of the Mets follows reacts after Mets face their toughest homestand of the season
Joshua Ho-Sang of the Islanders skates in the Islanders sign Josh Ho-Sang, Michael Dal Colle
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams celebrates Jamal Adams believes Jets defense will be ready to go
Defenseman Rob O'Gara (46) skates during Rangers training LI's O'Gara signs with San Antonio of AHL
Giants linebacker Jake Carlock looks on during the LI's Carlock out to make most of limited chances
Jets head coach Adam Gase looks on during Gase draws practice regimen from Tony Dungy
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search