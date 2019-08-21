Baker Mayfield said he texted Daniel Jones in an attempt to “clear the air” after the publication of a GQ magazine article on Tuesday in which he slammed the Giants and their sixth overall pick in the draft.

“I reached out to Daniel because all that blew out, way out of hand,” Mayfield, the Browns quarterback, told reporters on Wednesday. “And I wanted him to know how I felt. I've heard nothing but great things from Saquon [Barkley] and Sterling Shepard, guys that have a lot of respect for him and that I respect their opinions. Just wanted to clear the air with him.”

Jones’ response, per Mayfield, was quick and to the point.

"He was very nice," Mayfield said. "Everything that people have said about him, he was cordial. He said, 'no worries, man.'"

In the latest issue of GQ, Mayfield is quoted as saying that the Giants’ selection of Jones with the sixth pick “blows my mind.” The article quickly transitions into Mayfield complaining about quarterback evaluation and winning records. “Either you have a history of winning and being that guy for your team, or you don’t,” Mayfield said. Jones’ record as a starter in his career at Duke was 17-19.

Mayfield said that the interview took place in the spring, and that the two parts were separate conversations.

"Once it came out, I was like, 'Wow,’” Mayfield said. “I completely forgot that we even had that conversation back in April. I was pretty confused about it, to be honest with you, because that wasn't what the conversation was about… It had nothing to do specifically about Daniel, about the winning and stuff.”