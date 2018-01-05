The Giants went to Foxborough on Friday to interview two candidates for their head coach vacancy.

Could there be a third option in the vicinity?

While Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia are on just about everyone’s lists to become NFL head coaches in the next few weeks, their current boss, Bill Belichick, may suddenly become available. And what better option would he have than to return home and bring the Giants back to the type of prominence he helped give them in the 1980s?

What seemed like a pipedream as recently as earlier this week now has a shred of possibility to it after ESPN’s report was published on Friday detailing a power struggle and rift between Belichick, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and quarterback Tom Brady. Belichick, seeing his two top lieutenants likely heading for head coaching jobs elsewhere, becoming disenchanted with his 40-year-old quarterback, and frustrated by ownership’s decision-making regarding the trade of Jimmy Garoppolo, may decide it’s time to leave New England.

The Patriots released a joint statement from Kraft, Belichick and Brady on Friday morning:

“For the past 18 years, the three of us have enjoyed a very good and productive working relationship. In recent days, there have been multiple media reports that have speculated theories that are unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate,” the statement said. “The three of us share a common goal. We look forward to the enormous challenge of competing in the postseason and the opportunity to work together in the future, just as we have for the past 18 years. It is unfortunate that there is even a need for us to respond to these fallacies. As our actions have shown, we stand united.”

There always has been a sense among observers that there is only one NFL job for which Belichick would even consider parting ways with the Patriots. And that job is now open.

Consider Belichick’s roots. From 1979 to 1990 he was an assistant with the Giants, serving as special teams coach, linebackers coach, and, eventually, defensive coordinator for two Super Bowl-winning teams. He has remained an admirer of the Giants and the Mara family despite suffering his only two Super Bowl losses as a head coach to the franchise.

And anyone who saw Belichick get misty-eyed in the NFL Films documentary of him when he walked through Giants Stadium for the final time in 2009 knows that the Giants hold a special place in his heart.

“This is a great organization,” he said in that interview. “It’s hard not to get choked up about it . . . I loved it here.”

Everyone -- even grumpy, mumbling, 66-year-old future Hall of Famers -- has a desire to go home again. It’s a natural human emotion.

So let’s take it a step further. If Belichick were to indicate to the Giants that he wants to come home, what would it look like?

Well, for one thing, it probably would mean the end of Dave Gettleman as the decision-maker for the franchise. The Giants have a long tradition of separating their general manager and front office from their on-field coaching staff. Belichick would probably want the same type of roster control he has now in New England. Would the Giants go for that?

“My very strong preference is to maintain that traditional separation,” co-owner John Mara said in December when he fired Jerry Reese and Ben McAdoo, “but again, I would never say never if the right candidate was there.”

Gettleman, who was hired as the GM on Dec. 28, could stay for a year, or not. He spoke about being a collaborator, and that would certainly be pushed to the fullest definition of the word by Belichick’s presence. Assistant general manager Kevin Abrams, who has taken a larger role in the coaching search, could stay on as Belichick’s salary cap manager and maybe even be named general manager (in title if not practicality). There’s always vice president of something or another, too.

The move also could help the Giants restore their sagging image among fans. There is no franchise in the NFL that so clings to its glory days and has so much trouble living up to them. With a dwindling number of fans whose personal recollections go back to the 1950s and the days of Gifford and Huff, most Giants fans see the 1980s as the birth – not the rebirth – of the team’s success. To bring back one of the architects of the first two Super Bowl teams would invigorate the base and the building.

So will it happen?

Probably not. There are a lot of moving pieces. Likely a lot of demands that would need ironing from both sides. The timing may not be great, especially if the Patriots and all of their reported dysfunction wind up playing for another Super Bowl title in early February. The Giants may already have a new head coach by the time New England is done playing.

But maybe, just maybe, 19 years after abruptly resigning as “HC of the NYJ,” Belichick will come back to where it all began, both for him, and for many Giants fans.

His legacy in New England will be all of the Lombardi Trophies he won. But the epitaph on his career there could wind up being “I’m on to New York.”