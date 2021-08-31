TODAY'S PAPER
Giants address offensive line again with trade for guard Ben Bredeson

Ben Bredeson #67 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on July 28, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. Credit: Getty Images/Scott Taetsch

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Another day, another Giants trade for an interior offensive lineman.

On Tuesday, as teams whittled their rosters to the 53-man limit, the team acquired guard Ben Bredeson from the Ravens. The Giants also received a fifth-round pick in 2022 and a seventh-rounder in 2023, all in exchange for their fourth-round pick in 2022.

The swap came a day after the Giants sent defensive tackle B.J. Hill to the Bengals for lineman Billy Price.

The Giants had been looking to upgrade their depth on the line all summer and brought in a few veteran players throughout training camp to address that area. One of those mid-camp additions, veteran Ted Larsen, was released on Tuesday.

Price was a first-round pick for the Bengals; Bredeson was a fourth-rounder for the Ravens from the University of Michigan last year. He appeared in 10 games without any starts for the Ravens in 2020. Bredeson was likely to be released by the Ravens after seeing reps with the second- and third-teams throughout their training camp and because the Ravens bolstered their offensive line in the offseason, including the acquisition of former Giants guard Kevin Zeitler.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

