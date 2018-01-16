TODAY'S PAPER
Ben McAdoo interviews for Browns offensive coordinator job, reports say

McAdoo served in that role successfully for two seasons with the Giants before he was promoted to head coach for the 2016 season.

Then-Giants head coach Ben McAdoo looks on during a game against the Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on Oct. 15, 2017 in Denver. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dustin Bradford

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
The Browns had the only offense in the NFL that scored fewer points than the Giants in 2017. Naturally, then, Ben McAdoo could be the one to help them.

The former head coach of the Giants interviewed for the role of offensive coordinator with the Browns on Tuesday, according to multiple reports. McAdoo served in that role successfully for two seasons with the Giants before he was promoted to head coach for the 2016 season. In his two seasons with that title the Giants offense sputtered and never scored 30 or more points in any single game.

The Browns have the first overall selection in this spring’s draft — one slot ahead of the Giants — and are expected to take a quarterback. McAdoo’s interview with Browns head coach Hue Jackson is also intriguing since Jackson was a candidate for the Giants job that went to McAdoo two seasons ago. Since then the Browns have won just one game.

McAdoo was fired by the Giants on Dec. 4.

BECKHAM SHARES VIDEO

Odell Bekcham Jr. is working out and wants the world to know.

The Giants wide receiver who missed most of the 2017 season with a fractured ankle that required surgery posted a video on Twitter on Tuesday in which he lifts weights, does pushups, pushes a sled, and, naturally, dances. It’s one of the first glimpses that Beckham has provided of his preparations for the 2018 season.

Maybe he wants to show his future head coach Pat Shurmur what he’s up to.

ROOKIES HONORED

TE Evan Engram and DT Dalvin Tomlinson were named to the All-Rookie team as selected by the Pro Football Writers of America. The Giants were one of only five teams with multiple players to receive the honor. The Saints had four while the Giants, Steelers, Lions and Chiefs each had two. Chiefs RB Kareem Hunt, who led the NFL in rushing, was named Rookie of the Year.

