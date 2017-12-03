OAKLAND, Calif. — Despite issuing a statement last month that there would be no changes before the end of the season, the Giants may hasten that timetable on head coach Ben McAdoo and possibly general manager Jerry Reese.

Giants co-owner John Mara himself hesitated when asked Wednesday if McAdoo’s position was safe until the end of the season, and then said, “There’s no guarantees in life. We made our statement on that a couple of weeks ago, but there’s no guarantees in life.”

ESPN reported Sunday morning that McAdoo could be fired as early as Monday, and that Reese’s “standing is also highly tenous.”

Mara was not happy with how Eli Manning’s situation was handled earlier in the week. McAdoo suggested to Manning on Monday that, in order to get a look at quarterbacks Geno Smith and eventually rookie Davis Webb, the coach would replace Manning with Smith at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Raiders. Manning declined to go along with the arrangement, suggesting that it wasn’t fair to either him or Smith and that Smith should start.

McAdoo accepted Manning’s opinion, announced that Smith would start against the Raiders, and said later in the week that he is “at peace with the decision.”

Mara was not happy with how the situation turned out, telling reporters Wednesday that he thought a plan could have been worked out where Manning would continue to start, and that Smith and Webb could get a look depending on how the games went. Manning’s starting streak of 210 straight games, the second longest for a quarterback in NFL history, will be broken on Sunday.

He will remain a team captain and will dress as Smith’s backup, but McAdoo has indicated he has no plans to bench Smith, meaning that Manning would only play in the event of an injury. Webb, who did not take any practice reps with the first team during the week, is expected to be inactive for the game.

On Friday, McAdoo told reporters he was “up front and honest with Eli and I don’t have any regrets there.” He added that he and Mara “were on the same page with how it was going to be handled.”

The Giants went 11-5 and reached the NFC wild card playoffs in McAdoo’s first season as head coach in 2016. But they have plummeted to 2-9 this season, and McAdoo has surrendered play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan.

Giants are averaging just 15.6 points per game — 31st in the NFL. They have been beset by numerous injuries, and lost starting receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall to ankle injuries the fourth game of the season.

McAdoo has also suspended cornerbacks Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Janoris Jenkins at different points this season for a violations of team rules.

The Giants started the season at 0-5, but beat the Broncos in Denver, 23-10, for their first win. The Giants have lost four of five since the win over the Broncos, including a 51-17 home loss to the Los Angeles Rams and a 31-21 loss to the then-winless San Francisco 49ers.