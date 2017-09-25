A team that began its season in search of a fifth trophy is still looking for its first victory, and Ben McAdoo has adjusted the goals to something more immediate.

“I think number one is we can’t worry about playoffs this week, we just have to get a win,” he said on Monday. “That’s number one. We can’t accomplish going to the playoffs or getting a playoff berth or anything like that this week. All we can focus on is the way we prepare so we can go down and perform well in Tampa.”

The Giants play the Bucs on Sunday knowing that no team has emerged from an 0-3 start to make the postseason since the 1998 Bills. The Giants still have a chance, of course. They trail in the NFC East by just two games.

“I believe in this team,” McAdoo said. “I believe in the potential of this team. It starts with me and we need to keep fighting to get better and we need to keep fighting to get the win. Got to get that first one.”

There was some glimmer of hope amidst the despair of Sunday’s locker room. After 11 quarters of futile offensive football, the team erupted for 24 points in the fourth quarter of a 27-24 loss to the Eagles.

“I think we’re gonna be OK,” wide receiver Sterling Shepard said. “At least we found something that works for us as an offense. If we play the way that we played in the second half for a full game I think we’re gonna be dangerous.”

McAdoo has been coaching since 2001 when he was a graduate assistant at Michigan State. This is the first time he’s ever been 0-3 to start a season. The four-game losing streak going back to last year’s playoff loss is one of the longest of his career; he was on staffs that lost seven straight with the 2005 49ers and the 2014 Giants, five straight with those ’05 Niners as well, and went through an 0-4-1 stretch with the 2013 Packers (who made the playoffs despite not winning a game between Oct. 27 and Dec. 8 that year).

How McAdoo handles this adversity will define the season, and possibly his future with the organization. But for now, he just wants to get a win.

“The three D’s, the cause of irritation: Denied, delayed and disappointed,” he said. “We keep learning hard lessons on things we already know the answers to.”