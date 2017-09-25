When it comes to Odell Beckham Jr.’s four-legged celebration of his first touchdown catch on Sunday, Ben McAdoo seemed more irked by the yardage that it cost the Giants than the act itself.

“It’s real simple,” McAdoo said on a Monday conference call. “I don’t want to kick off from the 20-yard-line. It doesn’t help our team. It makes it tough on the players who are covering the kick and it makes an impact on field position.”

After catching the touchdown that made the score 14-7, Beckham crawled in the back of the end zone like a dog and then lifted his leg. The officials flagged it as an excessive celebration, even with new rules that expand the range of allowable forms of expression, and Beckham showed little remorse for his actions after the game.

“We should be talking about the way he played,” McAdoo said of Beckham’s two touchdowns and nine catches for 79 yards. “He made some great plays in the ballgame, some tremendous plays, game-changing plays. I’d rather be talking about that than the celebration penalty.”

Beckham may have given a hint to the meaning behind the gesture on Twitter on Monday. A CNN reporter postulated on the social media network that Beckham’s role as a dog could have been in response to the remarks of President Trump who on Friday referred to NFL players who kneel during the national anthem as a “[expletive].” Beckham responded through his verified account:

“If u seen that, I have to tip my hat to u for thinkin outside the box. #URRIGHTONPOINT impressed.”

McAdoo, who said on Sunday that he had not yet seen the display, was asked for his interpretation of it as well as Beckham’s seeming insistence that he would do it again.

“I gave you my response,” he said.

Asked if the organization was embarrassed by it, he again said: “I just gave you my response.”

Eagles coach Doug Pederson had a response, too.

“It’s unfortunate,” he said on Monday. “I have to control our guys obviously and every other coach has to control their players. It’s something that you don’t want to see it in the game. It takes away from a great play that he just made.”

And it is something the Eagles are not likely to forget.

“Our players see it, our fans see it,” Pederson said. “It’s one of those things I think you just kind of file away in the back of your mind. And you just remember those things and move on.”

The Giants face the Eagles again on Dec. 17 at MetLife Stadium.