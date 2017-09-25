Last week Ben McAdoo criticized Eli Manning’s performance in a key fourth-and-goal situation. This week, he aimed that criticism at himself.

“I need a better call there on the fourth down on the one-yard line,” McAdoo said Monday, referring to a run up the middle by Orleans Darkwa that was stuffed for a loss.

McAdoo said he should have gone outside rather than try to ram the ball through the middle.

“We did have some opportunities for one-on-ones on the outside,” he said. “They had better angles than we had… Getting into something that gives you a little better chance, little better angles. I put the big guys in a bad spot there.”

The Giants trailed 7-0 at that point in the final seconds of the first half and had just had a pair of potential touchdown passes to Sterling Shepard negated by officiating calls. The Eagles were crowded at the line of scrimmage and had such a push on the fourth-down play that Darkwa wasn’t even able to get off his feet to attempt to lunge over the pile.

McAdoo did not use a fullback in that situation. He said that would not have mattered much.

“They were all hunkered down in there,” he said of the defenders. “Whether you had a fullback on the field or not, it was going to be tough sledding.

“Like I said, I’d like to have that call back.”