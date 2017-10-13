The Giants’ receiving corps is decimated, they have six players listed out for this weekend, one of their top defensive backs has been suspended, and they are facing a prime time, road night game against the formidable Broncos on Sunday.

Given all that, what has coach Ben McAdoo’s message been to his team? Defiance.

“We have a great opportunity,” he said in his weekly Friday address to reporters. “There’s nobody giving us a chance in hell to go win this ballgame. People don’t think we can score a point without 13 [Odell Beckham Jr.]. They think our defense has lost its stinger. Special teams isn’t important in the whole locker room.

“So we’re going to find out what we’re made out of on a big stage, and I think we have a good football team. You go back and you look at the first two games of last season, we found a way to win a game versus a quarterback who’d never played against a team that was battling here at home, then we lost three in a row. We were 2-3.

“This year, the last three ballgames we lost either in the last seconds of a ballgame or the last series of a ballgame. We had opportunities to win those games. We didn’t find a way to win. We need to do that. That’s my job.

“But I still think we have a good football team. I believe in the guys in the locker room. We had a great practice on Wednesday and Thursday, it was a spirited practice, with pads on. So I’m excited to go see how we play.”

What gives McAdoo confidence that this week will be different come Sunday?

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Practice, watching the way we practice and watching the way we executed in practice, seeing the run game going,” he said.

But why would this week’s good practices carry over better than other weeks’?

“We ran the ball better last week,” McAdoo said. “We had over 102 yards after contact running the football. We’re doing some positive things in the games. We just have to play a complete game and play consistent football.”

At least the Giants have the theoretically calming influence of Eli Manning at quarterback.

“Eli has gone about his business and prepared as he always has, as well as the other guys in the locker room,” McAdoo said. “I haven’t seen anybody blink. I haven’t seen anybody flinch. We had a good week of practice.”