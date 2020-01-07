TODAY'S PAPER
A look at former Bill Belichick assistants (and players) who became NFL head coaches

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, speaks with

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, speaks with special teams coach Joe Judge, right, during practice on Dec. 20, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Credit: AP/Steven Senne

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
Print

Joe Judge is the latest branch to sprout from the Bill Belichick coaching tree.

Judge, the Giants’ next head coach, joins Big Blue after eight seasons in the Patriots’ coaching ranks. The 38-year-old was the team’s assistant special teams coach from 2012-14 and their special teams coordinator from 2015-19. He also was New England’s wide receivers coach last season.

Judge becomes the 12th former Belichick assistant or player to land an NFL head coaching job, dating to Belichick’s time with the Cleveland Browns. Some of them have found success. Others, not so much.

Here’s a look at every former Belichick assistant who has graduated to an NFL head coaching job, as well as two of Belichick’s former players who joined the coaching ranks.

Al Groh

Under Belichick: Browns linebackers coach (1992)

NFL head coaching stint: Jets (2000)

Career record: 9-7

Romeo Crennel

Under Belichick: Patriots defensive coordinator (2001-04)

NFL head coaching stints: Cleveland Browns (2005-08), Kansas City Chiefs (2011-12)

Career record: 28-55

Record in first season as head coach: 6-10

Nick Saban

Under Belichick: Browns defensive coordinator (1991-94)

NFL head coaching stint: Miami Dolphins (2005-06)

Career record: 15-17

Record in first season as head coach: 9-7

*-Saban left Miami for Alabama, where he has won five of his six NCAA championships and has gone 152-23 in 13 seasons.

Eric Mangini

Under Belichick: Patriots defensive backs coach (2000-04); defensive coordinator (2005)

NFL head coaching stints: Jets (2006-08), Cleveland Browns (2009-10)

Career record: 33-47

Record in first season as head coach: 10-6

Jim Schwartz

Under Belichick: Browns research assistant/scout (1993-95)

NFL head coaching stint: Detroit Lions (2009-13)

Career record: 29-51

Record in first season as head coach: 2-14

Josh McDaniels

Under Belichick: Patriots personnel assistant (2001); defensive assistant (2002-03); quarterbacks coach (2004-08 and 2012-19); offensive coordinator (2006-08 and 2012-19)

NFL head coaching stint: Broncos (2009-10)

Career record: 11-17

Record in first season as head coach: 8-8

Bill O’Brien

Under Belichick: Patriots offensive assistant (2007); wide receivers coach (2008); quarterbacks coach (2009-10); offensive coordinator (2010)

NFL head coaching stints: Houston Texans (2014-present)

Career record: 52-44

Record in first season as head coach: 9-7

Matt Patricia

Under Belichick: Patriots offensive assistant (2004); assistant offensive line coach (2005); linebackers coach (2006-10); safeties coach (2011); defensive coordinator (2012-17)

NFL head coaching stints: Detroit Lions (2018-present)

Career record: 9-22

Record in first season as head coach: 6-10

Brian Flores

Under Belichick: Patriots scouting assistant (2004-05); pro scout (2006-07); special teams assistant (2008-09); assistant offense/special teams coach (2010); defensive assistant (2011); safeties coach (2012-15); linebackers coach (2016-18)

NFL head coaching stint: Miami Dolphins (2019-present)

Career record: 5-11

Record in first season as head coach: 5-11

Mike Vrabel

Under Belichick: Patriots linebacker (2001-08)

NFL head coaching stint: Titans (2018-present)

Career record: 18-14

Record in first season as head coach: 9-7

Kliff Kingsbury

Under Belichick: Patriots quarterback/offensive quality control coach (2003)

NFL head coaching stint: Arizona Cardinals (2019-present)

Career record: 5-10-1

Record in first season as head coach: 5-10-1

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor.

