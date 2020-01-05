The Patriots’ era-ending loss to the Titans on Saturday night means the Giants have an earlier than expected chance to interview the two New England coaches on their list of known candidates . . . and perhaps even engage a third.

With their season over, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and special teams coordinator Joe Judge are free to speak with teams about head coaching vacancies. The Giants have openings in their schedule on Monday and Wednesday this week and could have either or both in for an interview on those days. Had the Patriots won their wild-card playoff game, those coaches would not have been available to interview until Friday.

The Giants are still expected to meet with Matt Rhule on Tuesday. Rhule is considered the favorite to land the job because of his brief past ties to the organization, his roots in the New York area, and his track record of lifting college programs at Temple and Baylor from downtrodden to contenders.

If the Giants speak with Rhule, McDaniels and Judge this week, they will have interviewed seven candidates for the vacancy created when they fired Pat Shurmur last Monday. They have already interviewed former Cowboys defensive passing coordinator Kris Richard, former Packers coach Mike McCarthy, Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and Ravens defensive coach Don “Wink” Martindale.

That third possible Patriots coach? Rumblings about Bill Belichick’s availability and desire to return to the Giants, the organization where he first won Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator and has always held in high regard, have become the backbeat to this coaching search. While it remains far-fetched, the timing of the Giants’ job opening and the perceived end of the Patriots’ dominance (along with the expected departure of McDaniels for a head coaching job and the potential end of Tom Brady’s tenure in New England) stoke the storyline. Belichick’s contract status with the Patriots is unknown and it may require a trade of some sort to pry him from the team.

But if Belichick’s coaching career tells any stories, they are these two:

He knows how to win, and he knows how to maneuver himself to coach where he wants to coach.